North Korea’s 14-member Olympic team impresses with 6-medal haul
North Korea has captured international attention with its total haul of six Olympic medals despite sending only 14 athletes to the Paris Games. The nation ranked 68th overall on the medal list, beating out many countries with more participating athletes.
- Exceeding expectations: North Korea’s impressive medal tally included two silver and four bronze medals across sports like table tennis, wrestling, boxing and diving. The performance has earned praise online, with netizens attributing their success to rigorous training under Chinese and Russian coaches. India, which ranked 71st overall, was criticized for its comparatively lackluster performance.
- Pressure to perform: The impressive showing by North Korea has also raised questions about the pressures faced by its athletes. Yong Ja Hong, a doctoral candidate at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, noted that the North Korean regime’s emphasis on sports as a tool for political gain likely contributes to the athletes’ intensive training and pressure to perform. She cites unconfirmed reports of athletes facing harsh punishments for failing to meet expectations.
