North Korea orders mass production of exploding drones
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered the immediate mass production of exploding drones designed to hit ground and sea targets shortly after testing their capabilities on Thursday.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency released images of Kim observing the tests, which involved various drone types accurately striking targets including a car and tanks. This move comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with North Korea accusing South Korea of deploying drones for propaganda leaflet drops and the U.S. expressing concerns over Pyongyang’s deepening military cooperation with Russia. Kim emphasized the crucial role of drones in modern warfare, highlighting their low cost and diverse military applications.
Analysts suggest North Korea may be leveraging Russian technology to advance its drone program.
