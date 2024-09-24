Noodles, Korean fusion featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ for 2024

Menya Rui of St. Louis, Missouri,

ranked No. 2

overall on the list due to its popular pork shoyu ramen featuring an alchemy of chintan broth and rendered pork fat. “It’s like they gathered flavor from every corner of the universe and poured it into that bowl,” writes one Yelper. Other beloved noodle restaurants on the list include Kaneohe, Hawaii’s Adela’s Country Eatery (No. 7), Las Vegas’ Shigotonin Tapas & Sake Bar (No. 33), Washington, D.C.’s Michelin-recognized Menya Hosaki (No. 59) and Portland, Oregon’s Lucky Cat Ramen (No. 62). Korean fusion also trended on the list, with restaurants like Los Angeles’ Korean Hawaiian eatery Broken Mouth (No. 6) and Bothell, Washington’s Ta Joia (No. 28), which offers blends of Korean, Japanese and Brazilian flavors.