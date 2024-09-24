Noodles, Korean fusion featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ for 2024
Yelp has revealed its “Top 100 Places to Eat” for 2024, highlighting local U.S. restaurants showcasing unique trends, such as noodle artistry and Korean fusion. The annual list is determined primarily by user ratings and reviews, with higher-rated restaurants and those with more reviews being prioritized. It also considers geographic distribution and engagement metrics, all evaluated through Yelp’s proprietary algorithm.
- What’s trending?: Menya Rui of St. Louis, Missouri, ranked No. 2 overall on the list due to its popular pork shoyu ramen featuring an alchemy of chintan broth and rendered pork fat. “It’s like they gathered flavor from every corner of the universe and poured it into that bowl,” writes one Yelper. Other beloved noodle restaurants on the list include Kaneohe, Hawaii’s Adela’s Country Eatery (No. 7), Las Vegas’ Shigotonin Tapas & Sake Bar (No. 33), Washington, D.C.’s Michelin-recognized Menya Hosaki (No. 59) and Portland, Oregon’s Lucky Cat Ramen (No. 62). Korean fusion also trended on the list, with restaurants like Los Angeles’ Korean Hawaiian eatery Broken Mouth (No. 6) and Bothell, Washington’s Ta Joia (No. 28), which offers blends of Korean, Japanese and Brazilian flavors.
- Cali, Texas, New York: In California, the top-rated Asian restaurants besides Broken Mouth are San Francisco’s Ocean Indian Cuisine (No. 29), which blends Indian, Nepalese and Himalayan cuisines, and Burlingame’s Curry Hyuga (No. 55), known for its Japanese curry. In Texas, Houston’s Burger-chan (No. 27) stands out for its umami-powered burgers fused with Asian-inspired condiments, while Irving’s Mr Max (No. 72) is praised for its authentic Japanese izakaya experience. New York’s top Asian eateries feature Manhattan’s Chili (No. 47), a beloved spot for Sichuan cuisine, and Amherst’s Anchi A La Carte (No. 91), which offers a blend of traditional and modern Vietnamese flavors.
Share this Article