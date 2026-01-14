Calls for Kristi Noem’s impeachment escalate after Minneapolis shooting

Calls to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have gained momentum following last week’s fatal shooting of Minnesota resident Renee Good by an ICE officer.

State of play: Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) announced plans Thursday to introduce articles of impeachment charging Noem with obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust and self-dealing. At least nine Democrats have pledged to co-sponsor the effort, including Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) and Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii). Adding to the pressure, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on House Judiciary, told Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) announced plans Thursday to introduce articles of impeachment charging Noem with obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust and self-dealing. At least nine Democrats have pledged to co-sponsor the effort, including Reps. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) and Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaii). Adding to the pressure, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the top Democrat on House Judiciary, told Axios there is “a rising clamor for oversight and potentially impeachment of Secretary Noem after the nightmare in Minneapolis.”

Zoom out: The impeachment push reflects growing concerns about how enforcement tactics affect vulnerable communities nationwide. Renee Good died on Jan. 7 following two fatal Chicago incidents: Silverio Villegas Gonzalez was killed in September and Marimar Martinez was shot in October. Democratic Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) told The impeachment push reflects growing concerns about how enforcement tactics affect vulnerable communities nationwide. Renee Good died on Jan. 7 following two fatal Chicago incidents: Silverio Villegas Gonzalez was killed in September and Marimar Martinez was shot in October. Democratic Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-Ill.) told AP News that Good being a white U.S. citizen and mother “may be opening the eyes of the American public” to aggressive tactics previously used against immigrant populations.

Similar calls against Noem emerged following a Dec. 11 congressional hearing, where Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) presented Purple Heart veteran Sae Joon Park , a Korean immigrant who self-deported to South Korea in June after officials canceled his deferred action despite convictions dating back over 15 years. Together, these cases show how enforcement approaches prioritize removal over considerations like rehabilitation and family stability, regardless of an individual’s service record or connections to the U.S.

Why this matters: For Asian American communities, the stakes extend beyond any single case. Park’s attorney previously noted that 38% of military naturalizations involve non-citizens, meaning thousands of Asian American service members face potential removal for past non-violent offenses.

Politically, Democrats see the escalating outcry as critical for November’s midterm elections, which they expect will center on healthcare and cost-of-living concerns. The controversy has drawn some Republican concern as well, with Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska calling the Minneapolis videos “deeply disturbing” and saying the situation “cannot happen again.”

Kelly’s impeachment resolution now advances to the House Judiciary Committee, though Republicans’ congressional control makes passage highly improbable.

