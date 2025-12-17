Noem faces impeachment calls after Korean American vet’s deportation

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem faced intense congressional scrutiny last Thursday after Rep. Seth Magaziner (D-R.I.) presented Purple Heart recipient Sae Joon Park via Zoom, an Army veteran who self-deported to South Korea in June following drug convictions from over 15 years ago.

Magaziner questioned Noem whether DHS had deported any veterans, to which she said no. This prompted him to introduce Park, who was wounded during the 1989 U.S. invasion of Panama. Park received a removal order in 2010 following drug possession and bail-jumping convictions from 2009, which he attributed to untreated PTSD from combat. After officials revoked his deferred action status earlier this year, he wore an ankle monitor before choosing voluntary departure over detention in June.

When Magaziner asked whether she would thank Park for his service, Noem replied, “Sir, I’m grateful for every single person that has served our country and follows our laws.” She committed to reviewing his case, though DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Park’s appeal was dismissed in April 2011. Beyond the veteran’s case, the hearing featured sharp accusations from ranking member Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), who claimed Noem resides in a military home reserved for the Coast Guard’s top admiral and directed a $220 million contract to associates for promotional campaigns.

Why this matters: Park’s deportation reveals how immigration enforcement can disrupt lives of Asian American veterans with deep U.S. ties. After immigrating from South Korea at age 7 and enlisting at 19, Park maintained 14 years of sobriety following his prison sentence. Still, immigration law classifies bail jumping as an aggravated felony, and the law provides no mechanism for rehabilitation to override such removal orders. His forced separation from his 85-year-old mother with early-stage dementia also shows how current policies prioritize enforcement over family unity, even for combat veterans.

Unfortunately, the implications extend beyond Park’s case. His attorney previously noted that non-citizens comprise 38% of military naturalizations, meaning thousands of Asian American service members could face deportation for past non-violent offenses. This creates a precarious reality for immigrant veterans as their military service and decades of integration into American life offer no safeguard against removal.

Noem now faces pressure from multiple directions. On Thursday, Rep. Delia Ramirez called for her resignation or impeachment, requesting investigations into alleged false statements to Congress and constitutional violations. In her defense, Noem told lawmakers it is "not my prerogative, my latitude or my job to pick and choose which laws in this country get enforced."

Meanwhile, internal tensions between Noem and border czar Tom Homan have intensified, with sources telling Axios that the two officials barely speak over disagreements about immigration strategy. Names like Fox News contributor Jason Chaffetz and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin have surfaced as potential replacements, though Trump has publicly backed Noem.

