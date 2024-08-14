NJ pushes to relocate 76ers arena amid Philadelphia Chinatown opposition

New Jersey officials are actively working to persuade the Philadelphia 76ers to relocate to Camden and build a new arena there as the team faces challenges with its proposed site in Philadelphia’s Chinatown. The team is optimistic about finalizing the deal this summer, aiming to open the new arena for the 2031-32 season when its lease at the Wells Fargo Center expires.