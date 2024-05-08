Nintendo confirms ‘Switch 2’
Nintendo has finally confirmed that the next iteration of its wildly popular Switch console is coming.
Key points:
The details:
- In a post via the company’s official X account on May 7, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa acknowledged the nine-year gap since the original Switch announcement. He assured fans details for its successor will arrive “within this fiscal year,” which ends on March 31, 2025.
- He also confirmed a Nintendo Direct in June but emphasized it will only focus on upcoming Switch games for the latter half of 2024.
- No details on the console itself were revealed, including name, specs or features.
- The post comes following the company’s release of its financial results from the last fiscal year. While hardware sales dipped year-over-year, the Switch remains a strong seller with over 141 million units sold since its 2017 release.
- Reports have emerged that Nintendo has been showing the Switch 2 to select third-party developers since mid-2023.
- Leaks have hinted at features like magnetic Joy-Cons, larger controllers with more buttons and an 8-inch screen.
What’s next:
- An official announcement about the Switch successor is expected sometime before or during March 2025.
- Analysts expect the new console to maintain a design close to the original Switch to build on its success.
Share this Article
Share this Article