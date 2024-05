Nintendo confirms ‘Switch 2’

In a post via the company’s official X account on May 7, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa acknowledged the nine-year gap since the original Switch announcement. He assured fans details for its successor will arrive “within this fiscal year,” which ends on March 31, 2025.

He also confirmed a Nintendo Direct in June but emphasized it will only focus on upcoming Switch games for the latter half of 2024.

No details on the console itself were revealed, including name, specs or features.

The post comes following the company’s release of its financial results from the last fiscal year. While hardware sales dipped year-over-year, the Switch

remains

a strong seller with over 141 million units sold since its 2017 release.