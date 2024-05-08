Nintendo confirms ‘Switch 2’

NextSharkNextShark.com

via Marufuku (left), Nintendo (right)
By Ryan General
18 hours ago
Nintendo has finally confirmed that the next iteration of its wildly popular Switch console is coming. 
Key points:
  • Rumors about the “Switch 2” have been swirling in recent months.
  • Nintendo broke its silence about its next console on X, promising more information on the Switch successor by March 2025.
  • The company remains tight-lipped on the specifics. 
 
The details:
  • In a post via the company’s official X account on May 7, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa acknowledged the nine-year gap since the original Switch announcement. He assured fans details for its successor will arrive “within this fiscal year,” which ends on March 31, 2025.
  • He also confirmed a Nintendo Direct in June but emphasized it will only focus on upcoming Switch games for the latter half of 2024.
  • No details on the console itself were revealed, including name, specs or features.
  • The post comes following the company’s release of its financial results from the last fiscal year. While hardware sales dipped year-over-year, the Switch remains a strong seller with over 141 million units sold since its 2017 release.
  • Reports have emerged that Nintendo has been showing the Switch 2 to select third-party developers since mid-2023.
  • Leaks have hinted at features like magnetic Joy-Cons, larger controllers with more buttons and an 8-inch screen.
What’s next:
  • An official announcement about the Switch successor is expected sometime before or during March 2025.
  • Analysts expect the new console to maintain a design close to the original Switch to build on its success.
