Nintendo Museum lets visitors play games on a giant Famicom
Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of “Super Mario” and “The Legend of Zelda,” gave a first-look tour of the Nintendo Museum in a Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday. The presentation showcased what fans can expect to see at the upcoming Kyoto, Japan museum, including the chance to play on a Famicom using a giant controller.
- A glimpse of history: Miyamoto said the museum was constructed on the site of the same factory where Nintendo produced Hanafuda and other playing cards within the company’s Uji Ogura Plant, which was built in 1969. He also mentioned that an area once filled with trucks has now been transformed into a Mario-themed plaza. “I used to come here often, so it feels nostalgic to me,” he said.
- Activities offered: In addition to the giant Famicom, fans can participate in other interactive exhibits, such as playing a shooter game on a giant screen and using the company’s 1968 Ultra Machine baseball pitching mechanism, which launches ping pong balls, inside a recreation of a retro Japanese room. The museum is set to open its doors in Kyoto on Oct. 2, with ticket prices at 3,300 yen ($22) for adults, 2,200 yen ($15) for visitors aged 12-17 and 1,100 yen ($7) for children aged 6-11. Admission is free for preschoolers and younger children.
