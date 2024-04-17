NHLBI study seeks to address lack of accurate AANHPI health data

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI) is seeking to address the lack of information on the health of Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities with a groundbreaking study.

Key points:

The project is called MOSAAIC , which stands for “Multi-ethnic Observational Study in American Asian and Pacific Islander Communities.”

The study will focus on the diversity in these historically understudied groups, as each faces unique health risk factors.

MOSAAIC aims to fill knowledge gaps on heart disease, lung health, mental health and social factors influencing the communities’ health.

Researchers will gather detailed data through surveys, physical exams and biological samples from 10,000 participants.

Catch up:

The seven-year initiative, spearheaded by the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, received a $38.7-million grant from the NHLBI last year.

The details:

metabolic disorders, Initiated in August 2023, the potentially transformative study will delve into the risk factors associated with cardiovascular diseases mental health issues and other chronic conditions affecting these communities composed of over 40 ethnic groups .

Fred Hutch serves as the study’s coordinating center with involvement from the University of Hawaii, Stanford University, University of Chicago, Fox Chase Cancer Center and New York University Langone Health Perlmutter Cancer Center.

Experts noted how past major health studies have often underrepresented AANHPI groups. Such lack of proper representation has hindered tailored prevention and treatment approaches.

“Different Asian American and NHPI groups have different experiences and exposures to risk factors…This study recognizes that and moves the research forward,” said Dr. Gina Wei of NHLBI.

While primarily funded by NHLBI, the project is supported by four other NIH institutes: the National Human Genome Research Institute, the National Institute of Mental Health, the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

What’s next:

Once completed, MOSAAIC is expected to provide the foundation for targeted health interventions, ultimately improving health outcomes across diverse AANHPI groups.