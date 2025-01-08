NextShark takes equity stake in Son Fish Sauce to drive Vietnamese legacy and sustainable food innovation

NextShark Ventures. This addition furthers NextShark’s mission to empower Asian-led businesses and celebrate cultural heritage. NextShark is thrilled to announce that Son Fish Sauce , a groundbreaking venture at the intersection of Vietnamese tradition, sustainability, and food innovation, has joined its portfolio of companies under. This addition furthers NextShark’s mission to empower Asian-led businesses and celebrate cultural heritage.

Son Fish Sauce is built upon a legacy of craftsmanship and tradition, inspired by Phu Quoc Island, the birthplace of fish sauce in Vietnam and home to a method perfected over 300+ years. By blending these time-honored techniques with modern innovation, Son Fish Sauce is bringing a fresh perspective to an ancient culinary tradition, making it more sustainable and accessible for today’s global audience.

Son Fish Sauce now joins NextShark Ventures portfolio, which includes Anise Health, Third State Books, and the Bay Area Breakers Pickleball Team.

What Sets Son Fish Sauce Apart:

“Taking an equity stake in Son Fish Sauce aligns perfectly with NextShark’s mission to empower Asian stories and boost businesses that drive meaningful change,” said Benny Luo, Founder & CEO of NextShark. “Danny and his team are elevating Vietnamese tradition while leading the charge in sustainable food innovation. It’s an honor to support their vision and bring their incredible product to more people.”

Danny Tran, Founder & CEO of Son Fish Sauce, shared his excitement about the partnership: “We’re honored to join the NextShark family. This partnership isn’t just about growing our brand—it’s about amplifying a story that connects Vietnamese tradition, innovation, and sustainability. With NextShark’s support, we’re excited to bring the rich flavors of Son Fish Sauce to more tables while making a positive impact on the environment.”

Son Fish Sauce for And now, you can join this journey too. Through WeFunder , you can own a piece offor as little as $100 and be part of reshaping this cultural legacy for the modern era.

This strategic partnership highlights the continued expansion of NextShark Ventures, which focuses on supporting and growing innovative businesses led by Asian entrepreneurs. By adding Son Fish Sauce to its portfolio, NextShark reaffirms its commitment to investing in businesses that celebrate culture, push boundaries, and create positive global impact.