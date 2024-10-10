NextShark Invests in Anise Health to Advance Asian American Mental Health

NextShark is proud to announce that it has taken an equity stake in Anise Health, a pioneering mental health platform providing culturally responsive and affordable care for the Asian American community. This strategic investment reflects our ongoing commitment to empower Asian founders and creators, and to uplift initiatives that address the unique challenges faced by underserved communities.

Launched in 2022 by Alice Zhang and Nisha Desai, Anise Health has emerged as the gold standard in mental health care for Asian American adults, offering tailored care plans that prioritize cultural nuance and drive meaningful outcomes. Their platform integrates teletherapy, behavioral coaching, and digital resources designed to address the mental health disparities that have long been overlooked by traditional healthcare systems.

“As part of our mission at NextShark, we are dedicated to supporting Asian-founded businesses that not only deliver exceptional services but also foster positive social change,” said Benny Luo, CEO of NextShark. “Anise Health is a clear leader in creating mental health solutions that resonate with our community and are covered by several insurance plans. We are excited to work alongside them to amplify their message and provide greater access to these vital resources.”

Through this partnership, NextShark will leverage its media platform and extensive distribution channels to help Anise Health reach more individuals in need. With over 80 million monthly social impressions and a highly engaged audience, NextShark will provide Anise with valuable exposure, helping the company to scale its impact and continue its mission of delivering culturally sensitive care.

“Anise Health and NextShark share a common goal of empowering the Asian American community to thrive,” said Alice Zhang, Co-Founder and CEO of Anise Health. “We are thrilled to join forces and continue building a future where mental health care is accessible, effective, and reflective of the diverse experiences within our community.”

This investment marks a pivotal moment in NextShark’s broader vision to uplift and support Asian creators and entrepreneurs. With Anise Health joining our growing portfolio, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering innovation and driving positive change within the community.