NextShark joins Angels Heritage Nights as promotional partner for 2026 season
NextShark is partnering with the Angels Baseball to help spotlight Asian culture, community and storytelling across multiple celebrations through their themed Heritage Nights during the 2026 season.
Through their partnership, NextShark will help promote this year’s Filipino, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese Heritage Nights, while also participating in select Heritage Village activations at Angel Stadium.
The collaboration comes as the Angels continue expanding their Heritage Nights into larger cultural experiences. This year, several events are expected to feature outdoor “block party”-style activations with food vendors, live performances, community organizations, cultural showcases and fan experiences outside Angel Stadium before games.
The 2026 Asian Heritage Nights lineup currently includes:
- Taiwanese Heritage Night — May 20
- Filipino Heritage Night — June 23
- Vietnamese Heritage Night— July 28
- Korean Heritage Night — Aug. 11
- Japanese Heritage Night — Sept. 18
Over the past few years, Asian Heritage Nights across Major League Baseball have evolved into more than themed game nights. They have increasingly become gathering spaces for diaspora communities, creators, businesses, families and fans looking to celebrate identity and culture together.
For NextShark, the partnership reflects the company’s continued push into live experiences and cultural activations beyond digital media.
“Sports has always been one of the most powerful ways communities come together,” said Benny Luo, founder and CEO of NextShark. “We’re excited to help spotlight these nights in a way that feels culturally authentic, community-driven and fun.”
The Angels have steadily expanded the scale of their Heritage Night programming in recent years. Last year, the Angels set record attendance for all Asian Heritage Nights including sellouts for Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese, and Japanese. This year’s events are expected to grow even larger and feature more programming than ever before.
Additional announcements surrounding activations, collaborations and featured guests are expected in the coming months. Fans interested in participating in Angels Heritage Nights should purchase tickets through angels.com/heritage to receive a custom heritage jersey.
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