NextShark joins Angels Heritage Nights as promotional partner for 2026 season

NextShark is partnering with the Angels Baseball to help spotlight Asian culture, community and storytelling across multiple celebrations through their themed Heritage Nights during the 2026 season.

Through their partnership, NextShark will help promote this year’s Filipino, Vietnamese, Korean and Japanese Heritage Nights, while also participating in select Heritage Village activations at Angel Stadium.

Filipino Heritage Night – 2025

The collaboration comes as the Angels continue expanding their Heritage Nights into larger cultural experiences. This year, several events are expected to feature outdoor “block party”-style activations with food vendors, live performances, community organizations, cultural showcases and fan experiences outside Angel Stadium before games.

The 2026 Asian Heritage Nights lineup currently includes:

Over the past few years, Asian Heritage Nights across Major League Baseball have evolved into more than themed game nights. They have increasingly become gathering spaces for diaspora communities, creators, businesses, families and fans looking to celebrate identity and culture together.

Vietnamese Heritage Night – 2025

For NextShark, the partnership reflects the company’s continued push into live experiences and cultural activations beyond digital media.

“Sports has always been one of the most powerful ways communities come together,” said Benny Luo, founder and CEO of NextShark. “We’re excited to help spotlight these nights in a way that feels culturally authentic, community-driven and fun.”

The Angels have steadily expanded the scale of their Heritage Night programming in recent years. Last year, the Angels set record attendance for all Asian Heritage Nights including sellouts for Filipino, Korean, Vietnamese, and Japanese. This year’s events are expected to grow even larger and feature more programming than ever before.

Japanese Heritage Night – 2025