New York ‘equal rights’ proposal slammed for potential discrimination against Asian students
Critics argue that New York’s “Equal Rights Amendment,” also known as Proposition 1, intended to expand anti-discrimination protections, could inadvertently harm Asian American students by altering admissions standards for the city’s prestigious high schools. The measure will be on the state’s ballot on Nov. 5.
- About the measure: Proposition 1 aims to amend New York’s constitution by adding protections against discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy and reproductive health care, expanding beyond current safeguards for race, color and religion. Advocates, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, argue that it is essential to protect reproductive rights, particularly abortion access, in light of national rollbacks post-Roe v. Wade. However, critics, including U.S. Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, claim it threatens parental authority and could lead to “experimental surgeries” on minors without consent. Opponents also worry about its implications for gender identity, including concerns over transgender athletes in sports and broader interpretations of parental rights.
- Feared Asian American impact: Opponents, including Asian American activists like Wai Wah Chin, former president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, fear that Proposition 1 could dismantle merit-based admissions for New York City’s specialized high schools — which currently rely on a single-entry test — potentially leading to “reverse racism” against overrepresented Asian students. “A test is a test. It does not judge a person,” Chin told the New York Post, refuting claims that the current system is racist. Meanwhile, Cornell University law professor William Jacobson warned that the language of the amendment could introduce policies that embed “reverse discrimination” in the state’s constitution. As the vote approaches, both sides are rallying support. The battle will likely continue in court if the measure passes. “We’re going to find ourselves in the courts fighting this,” Chin added.
