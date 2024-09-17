Hundreds march in New York to ‘keep Taiwan free’

Over 500 people marched in New York on Saturday to support Taiwan’s inclusion in the United Nations, up from last year’s 300.

Beginning at the Chinese Consulate in midtown Manhattan and ending at the New York Public Library, the march coincided with the 79th U.N. General Assembly and was led by Taiwanese legislators Ngalim Tiunn (Democratic Progressive Party) and Wu Chun-cheng (Taiwan People’s Party). Participants chanted slogans such as “Keep Taiwan Free” and “U.N. for Taiwan.”