New York AG launches portal to report ICE following Chinatown raid

New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James has opened a “Federal Action Reporting Portal” to collect photos and videos of possible violations during federal immigration enforcement.

What you need to know: The The web-based portal enables New Yorkers to submit visual documentation and location details of ICE operations for potential legal review. The platform includes specific fields for uploading images, videos and geographic information about enforcement encounters, and submissions require users to acknowledge that the attorney general may utilize provided materials in public filings, court proceedings or official statements.

“Every New Yorker has the right to live without fear or intimidation,” James said in announcing the initiative. She specifically urged witnesses of last week’s raid in Manhattan’s Chinatown to share footage, saying they are “committed to reviewing these reports and assessing any violations of law.”

Driving the news: The portal emerged after federal agents The portal emerged after federal agents raided Chinatown and arrested nine immigrants on counterfeiting charges last Wednesday. Officers from ICE, Border Patrol, FBI, DEA and ATF converged on Canal Street in military fatigues and tactical gear, with some armed with long guns. Federal authorities characterized the operation as an intelligence-driven enforcement action targeting counterfeit merchandise sales in an area frequented by tourists. The following day, hundreds gathered outside ICE’s New York headquarters to demonstrate.

Why this matters: For Asian American communities, the aggressive federal presence in a neighborhood developed by Chinese immigrants across generations demonstrates that traditional ethnic enclaves may no longer provide community protection. The concern deepens with evidence of appearance-based enforcement tactics. With Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons pledging “an increase in ICE arrests” in New York and Apple having removed the For Asian American communities, the aggressive federal presence in a neighborhood developed by Chinese immigrants across generations demonstrates that traditional ethnic enclaves may no longer provide community protection. The concern deepens with evidence of appearance-based enforcement tactics. With Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons pledging “an increase in ICE arrests” in New York and Apple having removed the ICEBlock tracking app at the Trump administration’s request, mixed-status families have lost a key safety tool while facing intensified enforcement. For now, the Immigrant Legal Resource Center’s “Red Cards” offer practical use in asserting legal rights during immediate encounters with ICE.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.