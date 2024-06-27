New Jersey man flies to Florida to attack video game rival with hammer
Edward Kang, a 20-year-old man from New Jersey, was arrested for allegedly flying to Florida to attack a fellow gamer with a hammer after an online dispute in the multiplayer role-playing game “ArcheAge.” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper
- The attack: An investigation revealed that Kang flew from Newark to Jacksonville, bought a hammer and flashlight at a hardware store and stayed in a nearby hotel. Kang, dressed in black with gloves and a mask, allegedly entered the victim’s unlocked home at about 2 a.m. on Sunday before attacking him during a bathroom break from gaming. The victim’s stepfather intervened after hearing screams. Kang later admitted to deputies that he was motivated “to kill the victim” because the man was “a bad person online.”
- What’s next: Kang was booked into the Nassau County Jail on Sunday. “The suspect asked our deputy how much time in jail do you get for breaking and entering and assault? And I would say Mr. Kang, it’s going to be a long time before you play video games again,” Leeper said at a press conference. The investigation is still in progress, and the charges may be upgraded later.
