New Jersey man flies to Florida to attack video game rival with hammer

An

investigation revealed

that Kang flew from Newark to Jacksonville, bought a hammer and flashlight at a hardware store and stayed in a nearby hotel. Kang, dressed in black with gloves and a mask, allegedly entered the victim’s unlocked home at about 2 a.m. on Sunday before attacking him during a bathroom break from gaming. The victim’s stepfather intervened after hearing screams. Kang later admitted to deputies that he was motivated “to kill the victim” because the man was “a bad person online.”