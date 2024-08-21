Netflix to launch immersive ‘Squid Game’ experience in NYC
Squid Game: The Experience is an immersive adventure launching in New York City on Oct. 11, ahead of the second season’s Dec. 26 debut.
Participants can engage in “Squid Game”-inspired activities, including the iconic Red Light, Green Light game, without the real danger depicted in the Netflix series. Attendees will also be able to enjoy Korean food and shop for themed merchandise. The Experience will be held at Manhattan Mall, with tickets now available for purchase. Netflix is also expanding its in-person experiences with plans for retail destinations and more “Squid Game” content, including a third season in 2025 and a multiplayer video game launching later this year.
