Interview: ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ stars Jisoo, Seo In-guk talk their ideal virtual partners

As Netflix series “Boyfriend on Demand” explores AI-powered dating, stars Jisoo and Seo In-guk have shared surprisingly different answers about what they would program into a virtual companion.

A new kind of dating

“Boyfriend on Demand” premiered on March 6, starring Jisoo as Seo Mi-rae, a webtoon producer who turns to a subscription virtual dating simulation that shares the series’ title. The program sends her on fantasy dates with various characters, including a prince and a secret agent. Outside the simulation, Mi-rae works alongside colleague/rival Park Kyeong-nam (Seo In-guk).

courtesy of Netflix

Directed by Kim Jung-sik (“Strong Girl Nam-soon”), the series also stars features Yoo In-na (“My Love from the Star”) as the manager of the virtual dating service and Ha Young (“Doona!”) in a supporting role, with Jay Park, Seo Kang-jun and Lee Jae-wook appearing as virtual romantic interests.

A big meme fan

Jisoo previously described “Boyfriend on Demand” as “a bubbly romantic comedy” that will delight anyone exhausted by the daily grind. When asked what she’d program into a virtual companion, the Blackpink member said she wants a sense of humor above all. “I’m a big fan of memes and funny shorts, so I would want someone who always cracks me up,” she tells The Rebel Yellow.

courtesy of Netflix

In her own life, Jisoo finds joy in low-tech activities. “I’m a dreamer. I dream a lot. They’re very vivid. I love sleeping because it’s like going to the movies, having all these dreams,” she explained. “So, I sleep a lot. It heals me, it also gives me the dopamine with dreams. When I do wake up early, I like just having all the windows open and reading, having some quiet time.”

“Pets on demand”

Seo In-guk’s preference for a virtual partner shifted away from romance. “This is kind of different from what you asked,” he tells The Rebel Yellow, “but I really want a pet, like a cat or a dog. But I’m so busy I’m usually away from home, so I can’t afford to have one. So if there’s like a ‘Pet on Demand’ service, I think that’d be great.” The busy schedule he describes mirrors his character Park Kyeong-nam, who is competent but emotionally reserved and consumed by work.

courtesy of Netflix

Portraying Park Kyeong-nam required the right acting partner, Seo adds. “When you are a frosty looking character in a rom-com, it’s very important who your acting partner is, who you’re acting opposite to, because the other person has to put even more energy into her character so that it kind of balances out and it’s not boring for the viewers to follow the emotional journey of the two characters,” he explains.

“This time with ‘Boyfriend on Demand,’ I think Jisoo did a wonderful job pulling off the character Mi-rae who is very lovable, very energetic, so I relied on her a lot and I could pull off this reserved, stoic character while still keeping the series lighthearted.”

“Boyfriend on Demand” is now streaming on Netflix.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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