Nepal names its 1st female prime minister

Nepal has appointed former chief justice Sushila Karki as its first female prime minister following weeks of anti-corruption protests that killed at least 72 people and injured more than 2,100. The demonstrations, fueled by Gen Z anger over corruption, nepotism and a government ban on social media platforms, forced the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Karki was sworn in on Friday, and will lead an interim administration until elections scheduled for March 2026.

Discord as a political forum

The protests began on Sept. 4 when authorities blocked access to major platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube, citing regulatory compliance. The ban quickly ignited broader frustrations among young people over corruption and lack of opportunity, with large rallies erupting in Kathmandu and other cities. Security forces responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and live ammunition, while protesters set fire to government buildings including parliament and the Supreme Court.

Amid the unrest, young organizers turned to Discord , a gaming app, to coordinate protests and discuss leadership alternatives. Hami Nepal, a Gen Z group with more than 160,000 members, hosted an online debate that drew over 10,000 participants, with thousands more watching a live stream. After multiple polls and deliberations, participants settled on Karki as their preferred interim leader, citing her record of rulings against corruption during her tenure as chief justice.

Karki as interim leader

Karki, 73, built her reputation as a lawyer, academic and judge before becoming Nepal’s first female chief justice in 2016. She was noted for independent rulings against senior politicians and security officials in corruption cases, which often put her at odds with party leaders. An impeachment motion filed against her in 2017 was withdrawn after strong public opposition, reinforcing her image as a figure resistant to political pressure.

Karki’s selection as interim prime minister reflects both her judicial record and her distance from party politics. In her first address, Karki pledged compensation of 1 million rupees ($7,100), to families of the deceased and free medical treatment for the injured. She announced plans for an impartial investigation into the violence and stressed the temporary nature of her administration, saying, “We are here for only six months to complete the task given to us and transfer the responsibility to the upcoming government and ministers.”

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.