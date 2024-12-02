NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jared McCain reveals Filipino heritage

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain recently gave a “shout out to my Asian community” and shared that he is “probably like 10% Filipino,” marking his first public acknowledgment of his Asian roots.

The 20-year-old guard, who pundits say has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for the Sixers, made the revelation in a social media video shared on Wednesday. He did not, however, specify whether his Filipino heritage comes from his father’s or mother’s side.