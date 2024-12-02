NBA Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jared McCain reveals Filipino heritage
Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain recently gave a “shout out to my Asian community” and shared that he is “probably like 10% Filipino,” marking his first public acknowledgment of his Asian roots.
The 20-year-old guard, who pundits say has been a bright spot in an otherwise challenging season for the Sixers, made the revelation in a social media video shared on Wednesday. He did not, however, specify whether his Filipino heritage comes from his father’s or mother’s side.
Born in Sacramento, California, McCain’s diverse background has sparked discussions about the possibility of him representing the Philippine men’s basketball team, Gilas Pilipinas, in future FIBA tournaments, provided eligibility requirements are met. McCain, who was drafted 16th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, is currently averaging 16.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting an impressive 46.2% from the field.
His on-court performances and off-court charm, including his viral TikTok dances, have made him a fan favorite and a strong contender for Rookie of the Year. McCain joins Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson and Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green as current NBA players with Filipino heritage.
