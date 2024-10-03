Hindu festival Navratri begins today
The vibrant Hindu festival of Navratri, dedicated to honoring Goddess Durga, begins today, Oct. 3, and will culminate next Saturday, Oct. 12. This nine-night celebration, marked by devotion and cultural festivities, symbolizes the triumph of good over evil.
- About the festival and how it’s celebrated: Navratri, which celebrates the Goddess Durga, her nine different forms and the victory of good over evil, is commemorated in the Hindu month of Ashwin, which typically falls between September and October. This festival symbolizes feminine power (Shakti) and moral values, such as bravery and righteousness. During its course, devotees observe fasting, consuming only fruits, milk and nuts during the day, followed by a full meal after sunset. Cultural activities, including traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, are integral to the festivities.
- Significance of colors: Each of the festival’s nine days is associated with a specific color representing different virtues and characteristics of the goddess. Devotees often wear traditional attire in these colors while engaging in fasting, prayer and dance. Day 1, dedicated to Goddess Shailaputri, is symbolized by orange, representing purity and nature; Day 2, dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini, is symbolized by green, representing growth and serenity; Day 3, dedicated to Goddess Chandraghanta, is symbolized by gray, representing strength and resilience; Day 4, dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, is symbolized by orange, representing warmth and exuberance; Day 5, dedicated to Goddess Skandamata, is symbolized by white, representing purity and innocence; Day 6, dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, is symbolized by red, representing passion and strength; Day 7, dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri, is symbolized by royal blue, representing richness and tranquility; Day 8, dedicated to Goddess Mahagauri, is symbolized by pink, representing love and compassion; finally, Day 9, dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, is symbolized by purple, representing luxury and spiritual power.
Share this Article
Share this Article