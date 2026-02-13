Nashville’s Chinatown development opens its 1st Asian supermarket

The largest Asian supermarket in the Nashville area opened Friday morning in Antioch as part of the Tennessee Nashville Chinatown development. Pan Asia’s new flagship store at 5255 Hickory Hollow Parkway carries more than 10,000 Asian food and household products and serves as the first completed building in a project planned to total about 100,000 square feet along Interstate 24. Developers say the full buildout will include three buildings across nearly five acres and could generate up to 500 permanent jobs once completed.

Inside, the store features a roughly 3,700-square-foot food court offering Thai, Chinese, Japanese and Korean cuisine, alongside sections dedicated to imported dry goods, fresh produce, live seafood and specialty meats. The project is being constructed in phases, with additional dining, retail and community spaces planned for adjacent buildings. “All the materials have been shipped over from China for authenticity purposes,” Metro Councilmember Joy Styles said

State Rep. John Ray Clemmons posted a video from the grand opening ceremony, where he said, “We’re really excited. Come down and shop at this amazing grocery store and grab lunch at the cafe.” Organizers have also announced that the Nashville Spring Festival will be held at the site in April, describing it as “the first spring celebration by Nashville Chinatown and the kickoff of Chinatown Phase II,” with food vendors, cultural showcases and live performances planned as the broader development moves forward.

