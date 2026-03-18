Nashville journalist who covers ICE gets detained herself

A Colombian-born journalist who covers immigration enforcement in Nashville now finds herself in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, with her lawyers calling it an unconstitutional retaliation.

What happened: Estefany Rodríguez, a reporter for Spanish-language outlet Nashville Noticias, was arrested by ICE agents while traveling with her husband in the outlet’s branded vehicle on the morning of March 4. Agents from a Fugitive Operations Team had surveilled the family since early morning, waiting until the couple’s 7-year-old daughter had been dropped off. The detention came just one day after she covered ICE activity in the city.

ICE directed Rodríguez to report to its Nashville field office on Jan. 26, but a winter storm shut down the city that day. A second letter ordered her to appear on Feb. 25, but officials told her husband and attorney they could find no record of the appointment and rescheduled it for a later date. The government says a warrant was issued when she failed to appear, stating in court documents that “there was a valid warrant for her arrest as an alien issued on March 2, 2026, two days prior to her arrest.” Her lawyers, however, dispute this, arguing she was never served the warrant and that her detention violates her First and Fifth Amendment rights.

About Rodríguez: Rodríguez, 35, spent years in Colombia reporting on corruption and armed militia groups, drawing death threats that led to a government-assigned security detail. “When you report, you’ll find that some of these people don’t like what you’re reporting on, and they’ll get bothered and think they have to get rid of the reporter,” her father, Juan Rodriguez, told Rodríguez, 35, spent years in Colombia reporting on corruption and armed militia groups, drawing death threats that led to a government-assigned security detail. “When you report, you’ll find that some of these people don’t like what you’re reporting on, and they’ll get bothered and think they have to get rid of the reporter,” her father, Juan Rodriguez, told CNN in part.

Faced with no clear path to safety, Rodriguez fled with her daughter to the U.S. on a tourist visa in 2021, filing for asylum before it expired. She later married a U.S. citizen and applied for a green card. Her commitment to accountability reporting carried over to Nashville, where she covered immigration enforcement for Nashville Noticias and Univision 42 Nashville. She holds a work permit valid through 2029.

Why this matters: Rodríguez’s case resonates with Asian Americans who navigate similarly uncertain immigration frameworks with pending applications, mixed-status households and the reality that proper paperwork offers no guaranteed protection against enforcement. And for us at The Rebel Yellow who cover Rodríguez’s case resonates with Asian Americans who navigate similarly uncertain immigration frameworks with pending applications, mixed-status households and the reality that proper paperwork offers no guaranteed protection against enforcement. And for us at The Rebel Yellow who cover immigration , the immigration crisis and press freedom are not separate stories. The idea of a journalist being detained by the very agency she covers should alarm every community reporter holding those in power accountable.

A coalition of more than 40 press freedom organizations, including the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA), have called for Rodriguez’s immediate release. “Rodriguez’s detention is part of a broader erosion of democratic norms and human rights in the United States in which immigration authorities are increasingly being used to chill free expression and First Amendment rights. This practice must stop,” the coalition wrote

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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