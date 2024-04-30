‘Naruto’ studio president: Censorship of anime weakens its global popularity

“It’s difficult to create works that are designed to be popular overseas or intended to become long-running series. Of course, I do keep that in mind to some extent, but if you make anime with just that goal in mind, it ends up becoming boring. Like, ‘Let’s not show characters smoking because it’s going abroad. Let’s tone down the violence a bit. Let’s avoid sexy imagery.’ If we limit Japanese anime with such restrictions, there’s no way overseas audiences would want to watch it.”