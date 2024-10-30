Naomi Osaka shares postpartum body image struggles
Naomi Osaka recently shared her journey with post-birth body image struggles in a heartfelt Instagram post.
Along with several selfies showing off her exposed midriff, the 27-year-old Japanese tennis star opened up about feeling pressure to “snap back” like other mothers and the disappointment she felt when her progress was slower than expected, despite her athletic background and regular gym routine.
Osaka, who has a 1-year-old daughter, admitted to moments of body shame, especially when wearing form-fitting tennis attire. However, she is now expressing gratitude for her body’s resilience and embracing self-acceptance.
“All bodies are different and I appreciate mine for how it is. My body has done so much for me and adapted so well to the tasks that I’m asking from it, I’m extremely grateful and thankful,” Osaka wrote.
