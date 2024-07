13-year-old refugee from Myanmar killed by police in New York

Nyah Mway was fatally shot by a police officer in Utica, New York, following a foot chase on Friday night. Police reportedly stopped Mway and another boy based on their resemblance to suspects in a recent armed robbery in the area. In body camera footage of the incident, Mway can be seen running away as officers prepared to search him for weapons, leading to a chase where he allegedly displayed a handgun, which was later determined to be a toy pellet gun.