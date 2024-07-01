13-year-old refugee from Myanmar killed by police in New York
Nyah Mway was fatally shot by a police officer in Utica, New York, following a foot chase on Friday night. Police reportedly stopped Mway and another boy based on their resemblance to suspects in a recent armed robbery in the area. In body camera footage of the incident, Mway can be seen running away as officers prepared to search him for weapons, leading to a chase where he allegedly displayed a handgun, which was later determined to be a toy pellet gun.
- The shooting: Officer Bryce Patterson can be seen catching up with Mway before tackling and punching him. After a struggle, Officer Patrick Husnay, a six-year veteran of the Utica Police Department, opened fire at the boy. He was taken to Wynn Hospital, where he died of his injuries. The incident has sparked community outrage and prompted investigations by local and state authorities to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Three officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave with pay amid ongoing investigations.
- About Mway: Nyah, who had just graduated from middle school, was the second of four children in a refugee family from Myanmar’s Karen ethnic group. They settled in the U.S. eight years ago after fleeing persecution and living in refugee camps. Mway’s family is now demanding justice and accountability, insisting that they will not be satisfied until the officers involved are prosecuted and jailed.
Share this Article
Share this Article