Houston man denied bond in capital murder case of Nepali woman

Pandey’s body was discovered in her apartment on Aug. 26, two days after she had been killed. Security camera footage from the day of the crime captured her with Bobby Shah outside her unit. In the video, Pandey is heard asking, “What are you going to do?” to which Shah responded by racking his gun and telling her to open the door. According to

KHOU 11

, Pandey previously worked at a Hillcroft restaurant, where Shah was a frequent customer. His motive remains unknown.