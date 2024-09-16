Houston man denied bond in capital murder case of Nepali woman
Bobby Shah, 51, who is accused of murdering 21-year-old Muna Pandey, a woman from Nepal, in her Houston apartment on Aug. 24, was denied bond. Shah is charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting Pandey four times, including an “execution-style” shot to the head. Prosecutors revealed that when Shah was arrested days later, he was still wearing blood-stained clothes and had a gun in his car.
- What happened: Pandey’s body was discovered in her apartment on Aug. 26, two days after she had been killed. Security camera footage from the day of the crime captured her with Bobby Shah outside her unit. In the video, Pandey is heard asking, “What are you going to do?” to which Shah responded by racking his gun and telling her to open the door. According to KHOU 11, Pandey previously worked at a Hillcroft restaurant, where Shah was a frequent customer. His motive remains unknown.
- What’s next: Pandey’s friend refuted rumors of any relationship between her and Shah, insisting they shared everything and Pandey never mentioned him. Pandey’s mother, Anita, who is traveling to Houston after being granted a visa, expressed her devastation, stating she had sent her daughter to the U.S. for a better life. The Nepali community is demanding justice and grappling with why Shah allegedly committed the crime. Meanwhile, Shah’s lawyer asserts his client’s innocence and says he is eager to prove it.
