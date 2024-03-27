‘Mr. Asian Sensation’ pageant returns to Harvard after 14-year hiatus
The Harvard-Radcliffe Chinese Students Association (HRCSA) recently revived the “Mr. Asian Sensation” pageant after a 14-year hiatus.
Key points:
- On March 23, seven Harvard undergraduate male contestants participated in rounds showcasing talent, fashionwear, musical chairs and a Q&A session for this year’s competition, according to the Harvard Crimson.
- Matthew M. Vu, who joined the event as part of an initiation task for the organization Asian American Brotherhood, ended up being crowned the 2024 Mr. Asian Sensation.
- The male cultural pageant aims to promote unity among Asian American students at Harvard. The last time it was held was way back in 2009.
The details:
- During this year’s event, contestants showcased various talents, from hot dog eating to poetry readings addressing Asian representation and stereotypes. The audience were allowed to participate in rounds like trivia and the QR code voting system.
- Mr. Asian Sensation 2o24 winner Vu, of the class of 2027, pledged to donate his $650 prize to nonprofit Children of Vietnam and expressed gratitude for the support he received during the contest.
- HRCSA Co-President Eric Chan, of the class of 2025, told the Harvard Crimson that organizing the pageant was a significant challenge since “it was our first time in so long making this event.”
- Attendees hailed events like Mr. Asian Sensation for their role in redefining Asian masculinity and promoting diverse representation. “In the current culture, the concept of Asian masculinity isn’t well-defined,” an attendee was quoted saying. “Now, with events like Asian Sensation, it’s a good thing we are promoting this kind of concept and we’re changing the identity and definition of what an Asian male is.”
