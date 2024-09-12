Woman fatally shot in front of family during robbery in Manhattan condo

According to authorities, two suspects in black ski masks attempted to rob Liu’s 61-year-old husband after following him into an elevator. His son, Yan, was waiting on the eighth floor and tried to intervene, but was pistol-whipped by one of the suspects. Liu, who heard the commotion, came out with a stick to confront the robbers, but was

fatally shot

in the face. The suspects fled on foot after stealing the husband’s cell phone and currently remain at large.