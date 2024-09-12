Woman fatally shot in front of family during robbery in Manhattan condo
Ying Zhu Liu, a 57-year-old woman from Manhattan, was fatally shot in the face in front of her husband and her son during a botched robbery in their Chinatown condo building on Market Street at around 11 p.m. on Monday.
- What happened: According to authorities, two suspects in black ski masks attempted to rob Liu’s 61-year-old husband after following him into an elevator. His son, Yan, was waiting on the eighth floor and tried to intervene, but was pistol-whipped by one of the suspects. Liu, who heard the commotion, came out with a stick to confront the robbers, but was fatally shot in the face. The suspects fled on foot after stealing the husband’s cell phone and currently remain at large.
- Ongoing investigation: Both suspects were described as wearing black ski masks and hooded jackets, with one donning a half-red, half-black jacket and the other in black clothing. The family, immigrants who had lived in the building for over a decade, had no prior experiences with crime there. The building, which includes condo units and commercial space, is also home to a preschool. Police are still investigating the case. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
