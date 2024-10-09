Fortune unveils its list of the ‘most powerful’ women in Asia

Grace Wang, who

cofounded Shenzen-based Luxshare

in 2004 with her brother after a decade at Foxconn, has taken her company from startup to powerhouse in just 20 years. Luxshare is now a top player in making some of Apple’s bestselling gadgets, such as AirPods, Apple Watches, Vision Pros and iPhones, giving Foxconn a serious run for its money. Under Wang’s innovative leadership, Luxshare made its debut on the Fortune Global 500 list in 2023, and this year, it’s sitting pretty at No. 488 with a whopping $32.8 billion in revenue.