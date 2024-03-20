British Airways cabin crew members fired for video mocking Asian passengers
Two British Airways cabin crew members were fired from their positions after they posted a racist video on social media mocking Asian passengers.
Key points:
- Holly Walton and Lauren Bray were dismissed from the airline after the video of Walton, first shared on Bray’s Instagram story, went viral on TikTok.
- In the video, Walton, who is wearing a blue dress and red-tinted glasses on her head, can be seen making slant-eyed gestures and speaking in a mock Chinese accent, saying “Give me wine.” Her colleague, Bray, who was reportedly behind the camera, can then be heard laughing.
The details:
- The video was taken during a layover at the Trade Winds hotel in Antigua after the pair worked on the BA2157 flight from Gatwick. Colleagues expressed outrage over the video, stating that it targeted a Chinese family on a crowded flight who struggled with English.
- One crew member said that the women were “deliberately laughing” at the family, which “sends out the worst message possible.” An Asian colleague told The Sun, “I’m reeling from seeing this video. It makes me question the airline and my colleagues. Action has to be taken. We won’t stand for it.”
- The video was uploaded to TikTok last week and has since garnered over a million views. Shortly after, Walton and Bray were ordered to fly back to the British Airways’ headquarters for a meeting on Monday, wherein they were subsequently fired.
- “All forms of racism are completely unacceptable, and we take allegations of this nature very seriously. These two individuals are no longer employed by us,” an airline spokesperson said.
