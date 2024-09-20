Miya Cech to bring ‘Avatar’ Season 2’s Toph to life

Miya Cech, recognized for her roles in “Beef” and “Young Rock,” will portray the powerful Earthbender Toph Beifong in the highly anticipated second season of Netflix’s live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

The 17-year-old actor , who is of Chinese and Japanese American descent, is thrilled about representing her Chinese heritage and contributing to the show’s celebration of Asian cultural diversity, noting that she considers this opportunity “amazing and a gift as an actor.”

A longtime fan of the animated series, Cech is already immersed in intensive training to prepare for the physically demanding role. She is also collaborating with a consultant from the blindness community to ensure an authentic and respectful portrayal of Toph’s unique perspective.