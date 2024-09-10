Newlywed Oregon nurse found dead after going missing
Melissa Jubane, a 32-year-old nurse at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Oregon, was found dead on Friday after being reported missing earlier in the week.
- What happened: Shortly after marrying her husband, Bryan Llantero, on Aug. 24 in Hawaii, Jubane was reported missing by her coworkers and family after failing to show up for work, leading to an investigation by Beaverton police. The main suspect for her death is her neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, 27, who was arrested and charged with her murder on Saturday. Investigators reportedly traced Schubert “through an extensive investigation,” which ultimately led to the discovery of Jubane’s remains. Exact details surrounding her death and how her remains were found have not been disclosed.
- Remembering Jubane: The Oregon Nurses Association planned a vigil for Jubane, who was born to Filipino parents, on Monday evening near the hospital where she worked, expressing condolences and offering support to her family, friends and colleagues. St. Vincent’s Hospital also released a statement mourning her loss, saying, “Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence and integrity. We stand in support of her loved ones and those who worked so closely with Melissa.”
Share this Article
Share this Article