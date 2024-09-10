Newlywed Oregon nurse found dead after going missing

Shortly after marrying her husband, Bryan Llantero, on Aug. 24 in Hawaii, Jubane was

reported missing

by her coworkers and family after failing to show up for work, leading to an investigation by Beaverton police. The main suspect for her death is her neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, 27, who was

arrested and charged

with her murder on Saturday. Investigators reportedly traced Schubert “through an extensive investigation,” which ultimately led to the discovery of Jubane’s remains. Exact details surrounding her death and how her remains were found have not been disclosed.