Missing Hawaii woman intentionally missed her flight to New York, police say
Los Angeles police have determined that Hannah Kobayashi, a 30-year-old Hawaii creative who had been missing for weeks, intentionally missed a flight to New York in early November.
- What we know: Kobayashi, originally from Maui, vanished after missing her connecting flight from Los Angeles to New York on Nov. 8, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Initially believed to be sightseeing, she visited locations near The Grove shopping center, including a bookstore and a Nike event. On Nov. 9, she made two Venmo payments to two individuals her family does not recognize: one to “Veronica Almendarez” at 6:25 p.m. and another to “Jonathan Taylor” at 7:19 p.m. The latter is believed to be for tarot card reading. She then sent cryptic text messages to a friend on Nov. 11, alleging that “deep hackers” wiped her identity, stole all of her funds and had her “on a mind f*ck since Friday.” Another text message said “I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds,” followed by “for someone I thought I loved.” Surveillance footage last captured Kobayashi at the Pico Metro Station on Nov. 11 with an unidentified man, where she appeared distressed. Her phone went silent that evening and she has not been heard from since.
- What authorities are saying: Los Angeles police have classified Kobayashi as a missing person, with fears she may have been abducted or trafficked. On Wednesday, they confirmed that Kobayashi intentionally missed her flight to New York. Her ex-boyfriend was reportedly on the same New York-bound flight but made it. “We remain fully committed to locating Hannah and supporting the family as they navigate their way through this tragedy,” Police Chief Jim McDonnell said.
- What her family is saying: Kobayashi’s family remains steadfast in their search, despite profound grief following her father’s suicide on Nov. 24. Ryan Kobayashi had combed dangerous neighborhoods, including Skid Row, before succumbing to despair. Her aunt Larie Pidgeon told the Los Angeles Times, “I know everyone’s focused on Ryan’s death, but he would’ve wanted us to continue searching for his daughter.” The family has distributed missing person flyers and urged nationwide vigilance, as Kobayashi may have been moved out of California. They are also pressing authorities to release key surveillance footage to aid the public in identifying Kobayashi and her last known companion. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.
