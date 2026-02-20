Minority psychologist coalition challenges Jewish ethnic recognition within APA

The Coalition of National Racial and Ethnic Psychological Associations (CONREPA) has formally opposed recognizing the Association of Jewish Psychologists (AJP) as an official ethnic body within the American Psychological Association (APA).

In a written statement , the coalition said most Jewish Americans “identify as white” and that Jewish psychologists are not underrepresented in the APA. The decision now rests with APA leadership, which must determine whether Jewish psychologists meet EPA criteria.

“Jewish psychologists are not underrepresented”

The statement was endorsed by the Asian American Psychological Association, the American Arab, Middle Eastern and North African Psychological Association, the National Latino/a Psychological Association, the Association of Black Psychologists and the Society of Indian Psychologists, which represents Native American psychologists. Together, the groups represent about 2,000 psychologists.

CONREPA said EPAs were created to address racial underrepresentation in the profession. “Conflating religion, race and ethnicity is a critical issue with serious consequences in that it obscures the role of racism, white privilege and white supremacy in the historical and contemporary oppression of people of color,” the coalition said.

The coalition reiterated that “EPA seats were intended to address underrepresented groups within APA” and concluded that “Jewish psychologists are not underrepresented within APA.”

ADL denounces statement as discriminatory

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has since condemned CONREPA’s position, saying it mischaracterizes Jewish identity and minimizes antisemitism. “This statement is not just troubling, it is indefensible. It reflects a profound and dangerous distortion of Jewish identity and a fundamental misunderstanding of the nature of antisemitism,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said. He added that Jewish identity “encompasses religion, ethnicity and culture,” and that suggesting Jewish psychologists do not face discrimination or deserve representation is “both factually wrong and harmful.”

ADL said it has documented what it describes as a hostile climate for Jewish psychologists, including advocacy for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel and rhetoric referencing Hamas and intifada at professional gatherings.

The House Committee on Education and the Workforce is also investigating antisemitism within the APA, stating it is “gravely concerned” about reports that Jewish members have been harassed or ostracized because of their Jewish identity, opposition to antisemitism or Zionist beliefs. ADL urged the APA to reject CONREPA’s position and recognize the Association of Jewish Psychologists.

As of this writing, APA leadership has not publicly announced a decision on the recognition request.

