Rising UFC star who is also a full-time doctor says parents unaware of her MMA career

via UFC/Xing fight

Chinese fighter Ming Shi cemented her place as a rising MMA star on Nov. 23 at UFC Macau, when she delivered a spectacular third-round head-kick knockout to claim the Road to UFC Season 3 strawweight championship. Shi’s head kick, which left her opponent, Xiaocan Feng, unconscious and stretchered out of the arena, also earned her the “Performance of the Night” bonus of $50,000. Dr. Sleep : Shi, who was nicknamed “Dr. Sleep” during the broadcast, is actually a full-time medical doctor specializing in acupuncture. Hailing from Heilongjiang, China, the 30-year-old fighter began training in taekwondo at 13 and transitioned to MMA in her 20s. Despite her 5’2″ stature, she has developed a striking prowess and fierce fighting style that has allowed her to maintain an impressive 17-5 professional record.

Following her Road to UFC win, Shi shared that her parents remain unaware of her MMA career, believing she participates in traditional martial arts. "I don't think I'm going to mention it to them," Shi was quoted as saying. "For my parents, they are traditional Chinese parents and they worry about me. Only doctor or a lawyer, I don't have other choice. So, I'm going to fight UFC, but maybe every time I will go back home after I recover."