Mindy Kaling celebrates Fourth of July with baby daughter
Mindy Kaling took her family, including her 5-month-old daughter Anne, to the beach to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Kaling shared her family’s trip on Instagram on Thursday, showing her two other children, Katherine Swati, 6, and son Spencer Avu, 3, enjoying the sun and the sand. “A sandy/salty skin/no makeup/freezing cold perfect waves/lots of sunscreen/frosting/outside for hours kind of Independence Day,” Kaling wrote.
