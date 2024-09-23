Milwaukee ‘pho king’ crowned at breakdancing event
Chucho’s Red Tacos in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hosted the inaugural Pho 1 Pho Contest and B-Boy Battle on Sunday.
The first-of-its-kind event, a collaboration between ElevAsian, SapSap and Chucho’s, showcased the city’s vibrant Southeast Asian community. Attendees indulged in a variety of pho from competing local restaurants while enjoying the b-boy battle, where Kevin Hongmanivanh claimed 1st place. The event also offered a breakdancing workshop for beginners, led by b-boy Vietnam. The day culminated with the announcement of the competition’s best pho, with SapSap taking the crown.
