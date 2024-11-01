Silicon Valley Asian candidates’ campaign posters hit with hate graffiti

Two Asian American political candidates in Milpitas, California, have been targeted with hate crimes twice within a week.

Campaign signs for city council candidate Bill Chaun and mayoral candidate Hon Lien on the 500 block of Jurgens Drive were first discovered to be vandalized on Oct. 24. After replacing the signs, both candidates found they had been defaced again on Oct. 30. Chaun’s sign was defaced with the phrase “No Asians,” while Lien’s had “No No” scrawled in red ink.