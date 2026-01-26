Microbial DNA testing used to identify ‘Asian Doe’ found near Gilgo Beach killings

Authorities in Suffolk County on New York’s Long Island are applying microbial DNA testing to identify an unidentified Asian man found dead in April 2011 after public tips and facial reconstruction sketches failed to produce leads.

The victim, publicly referred to as “Asian Doe,” was recovered along Ocean Parkway, a remote coastal roadway later tied to multiple victims in the Gilgo Beach homicide investigation. Prosecutors say the technique may help determine where the victim spent time before his death after traditional DNA and genetic genealogy methods fell short.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said investigators believe the man was between 17 and 23 years old when he died and that DNA analysis traced his ancestry to southern China, specifically the Han ethnic group. Authorities believe he may not have been from Suffolk or neighboring Nassau County and may have come from New York City’s larger Asian immigrant community. “It is a hard nut to crack,” Tierney said, adding that investigators believe the man died around 2006 and that microbial DNA testing could help establish a more precise time of death.

The victim, who is believed to have died from blunt force trauma, was wearing women’s clothing when he was found. Although he has not been formally linked to the Gilgo Beach killings , his recovery site is near locations where several victims connected to the case were later found, keeping the case under continued review alongside the broader investigation involving accused serial killer Rex Heuermann. Prosecutors have emphasized that identifying the victim remains a priority independent of any potential connection to those crimes.

