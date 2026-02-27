Michelle Yeoh reflects on her journey at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh accepted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Feb. 18, during a ceremony held on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

The recognition spans a career that began in 1980s Hong Kong cinema and later included major studio franchises such as the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies” and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” It follows her 2023 Academy Award win for best actress, making the beloved Malaysian actor the first Asian woman to receive that honor.

Hollywood tributes and heavyweights

The mid-morning ceremony took place at 6927 Hollywood Blvd., in front of the TCL Chinese Theatre, where Yeoh received the 2,836th star in the motion pictures category from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Emmy Award-winning entertainment journalist Jenelle Riley of Variety served as the official emcee.

Director Jon M. Chu, who worked with Yeoh on “Crazy Rich Asians” and the recent “Wicked” films, called her a “beacon of hope and possibility” and spoke about her historic impact on the industry. Ang Lee, the Oscar-winning director of “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” described her as a “great movie star” and highlighted her professionalism and dedication to her craft.

Among those seated in support were “Everything Everywhere All at Once” co-star Ke Huy Quan, Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, director Paul Feig and former Academy president Janet Yang.

From Malaysia to Hollywood Boulevard

Opening her remarks, the 63-year-old star thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and described the moment as “beyond insane and surreal,” adding, “It’s true. I have stage fright. I am totally so, I am so psyched.”

She paid tribute to Lee, saying, “Working with you was a turning point in my life and I will always be grateful for that,” and recalled how he defended her early in her career by telling others, “She’s not just an action. Stop calling her an action person.” Addressing Chu, she said, “You challenge me all the time. You carry that same spirit and courage and heart,” adding that storytelling can “open doors not just to new worlds but to ourselves.”

Yeoh also reflected on her upbringing in Malaysia, recalling fishing trips with her parents and her father pointing out the North Star as “the one you could always trust to guide you home.” Acknowledging the distance she traveled to reach Hollywood Boulevard, she said, “The path from Malaysia to here wasn’t a straight line. There were moments that I wondered if I belonged.”

Closing her speech, she emphasized the collective nature of the honor, saying, “The star may carry one name, but it represents so many people who made this journey possible. This is our star.”

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.