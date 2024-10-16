Michelin-recommended Japanese ramen shop makes Texas debut in Houston’s Asiatown
Mensho, a Japan-based ramen shop, has opened its first Texas location in Houston’s Asiatown.
The opening comes just before the city is set to receive its first Michelin Guide, which has generated excitement and anticipation among food enthusiasts.
Founded by chef Tomoharu Shono in Tokyo in 2005, Mensho has expanded internationally, with branches in Japan, Thailand and the U.S. The Houston storefront, opened on Oct. 11 at Dun Huang Plaza, features unique dishes like yuzu shio ramen, duck matcha ramen and A5 wagyu truffle aburasoba, along with other menu items inspired by Texas barbecue. Mensho’s San Francisco location was previously Michelin-recommended from 2017 to 2022. Its Houston debut follows other recent international additions to Bellaire Boulevard, including Paik’s Noodle and Paris Baguette.
