Michelin-starred Japanese chef in Hong Kong admits to filming upskirt videos

Eisaku Hara, the head chef at Tempura Uchitsu in Hong Kong’s Four Seasons Hotel, admitted to using a pen camera hidden in his backpack to film upskirt videos of three women at a Don Don Donki store in April 2022.

The 50-year-old Japanese chef, who also worked at the restaurant’s Michelin-starred Tokyo flagship, pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful recording on Thursday. He attributed his actions to depression stemming from separation from his family in Japan during the pandemic and the influence of pornography.

The magistrate highlighted the premeditated nature of the offense and is considering a custodial sentence. Hara’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28, pending a probation report to assess his suitability for community service.