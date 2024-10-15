NextSharkNextShark.com

Michelin-starred restaurant serves $100 Vietnamese broken rice

Ryan General
By Ryan General
Anan Saigon, the Michelin-starred restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City, has reimagined the humble Vietnamese broken rice dish with a luxurious $100 version.
The elevated take features 2.2 pounds of prime Angus beef ribs, slow-cooked sous vide for nearly 12 hours and then grilled.
Chef Peter Cuong, known for his innovative approach to Vietnamese cuisine, spent three months perfecting the dish, which also includes fried eggs, beef broth with watercress and meticulously prepared broken rice.
