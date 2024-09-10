Memphis Grizzlies sign Paris Olympics Japanese standout Yuki Kawamura
The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday the signing of several new players ahead of their training camp next month, including Yuki Kawamura, a point guard for Japan’s national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The 23-year-old, 5’8″ point guard has spent the last five seasons with the Yokohama B-Corsairs, where he was named the 2022-23 most valuable player. Kawamura’s signing is an Exhibit 10 contract, which means he is not guaranteed a roster spot for the upcoming season. However, the Grizzlies have the option to convert his contract to a two-way deal, allowing him to play for both the NBA team and its G League affiliate.
