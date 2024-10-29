Meet Japan’s ‘Instant Ramen King’ who’s consumed ramen every day for 30 years

Sokusekisai Oyama, Japan’s “Instant Ramen King,” has dedicated over 30 years to his passion for instant noodles, consuming at least one serving daily and totaling over 10,000 cups.

A former illustrator, the 65-year-old

gained fame

after winning TV Tokyo’s Instant Noodle Championship in 1995, leading to numerous TV appearances and events. He initially fell in love with instant ramen while studying engineering at Tokyo’s Gunma University, and he began collecting instant noodle packaging, amassing an impressive collection of over 6,000 items.

In 2018, he was crowned the TV Champion Goku Kiwami Cup Ramen Arrangement King for enhancing instant noodles.