‘Mean Girls’ actor says his character ‘secretly wanted’ Aaron Samuels

Rajiv Surendra, who played Kevin Gnapoor (“Kevin G”) in the 2004 “Mean Girls,” recently reflected on the film’s lasting impact, suggesting that his character — who ended up with Janis Ian (Lizzy Caplan) actually liked Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) but could not express it at the time.

“I think Kevin secretly wanted Aaron Samuels, but he wasn’t allowed to say. And today, he would be allowed to reveal his feelings to Aaron Samuels, and then Aaron Samuels was also secretly gay,” Surendra , who came out as gay in 2018, told People

The Canadian actor also noted how he, Bennett and Daniel Franzese (Damian) now joke about their shared experience, saying, “We’re all gay.” Bennett came out as gay in 2017, while Franzese came out as gay in 2014.

Born to Tamil immigrant parents, Surendra credits Kevin’s popularity to how “he makes people happy” and recalls fond memories from set, including receiving guidance from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler for his iconic rap scene, which only took two takes to film.