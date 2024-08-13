Police warn of burglaries targeting Asian Americans in Pennsylvania
The Abington Township Police Department reported two recent burglaries targeting Asian American business owners in Meadowbrook and Huntingdon Valley in Pennsylvania. Authorities in Montgomery County are on high alert, noting that criminals have been surveilling Asians, following them home and targeting them based on the stereotype that they keep large amounts of cash at home.
- The burglaries: The first incident in Meadowbrook occurred on July 31, with no one home, while the second on Aug. 6 involved an assault on a Huntingdon Valley resident. Police are investigating possible links between these crimes and others in the region, emphasizing the seriousness of the trend and urging residents to report suspicious activity. The cases are a top priority for Abington police, who are currently pursuing leads to prevent further incidents.
- Safety measures: The department has advised increased vigilance and security measures for residents, especially Asian American business owners. Abington Township urges residents to be vigilant about unfamiliar cars and people possibly following them home, securing valuables, installing motion sensor lights, surveillance cameras and considering alarm systems for homes and businesses.
