MCU’s first female Iron Fist finds her voice

Voice actress Jona Xiao will portray the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first female Iron Fist in the animated prequel series “Eyes of Wakanda,” which premieres August 1 on Disney+.

Xiao confirmed her groundbreaking role during San Diego Comic-Con, marking the first time a woman will hold the Iron Fist mantle in Marvel’s official timeline. The series, set across various historical periods, follows Wakanda’s Hatut Zeraze on secret missions around the world and introduces a new take on the Iron Fist legacy far removed from modern MCU continuity.

Not Finn Jones

The casting of a female Iron Fist follows past criticism of the previous live-action “Iron Fist” series, which starred Finn Jones as Danny Rand. Jones’s portrayal drew controversy over allegations of cultural appropriation and the perpetuation of the “white savior” trope, with many critics questioning Marvel’s decision to cast a white actor in a role rooted in Asian martial arts tradition. The backlash prompted calls for more inclusive casting and led Jones to temporarily step away from social media during the height of the debate.

“Stoked” for the role

Reflecting on the announcement, Xiao said she was “so stoked to reveal I’m playing the MCU’s 1st ever female Iron Fist.” Initial reactions to Xiao’s casting have been largely positive, with fans and commentators viewing the move as a significant step toward more authentic and diverse representation in the MCU.

While Marvel has yet to reveal the character’s official name, speculation points to Wu Ao-Shi, a 16th-century Iron Fist from the comics known as the “Pirate Queen of Pinghai Bay.” The introduction of a female Iron Fist signals Marvel’s intent to broaden its storytelling and bring new perspectives to long-standing superhero roles.

