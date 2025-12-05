MC Jin, NE-YO, and Sonu Nigam launch new music label to spotlight Asian artists globally

NE-YO, Sonu Nigam, and MC Jin have teamed up with music executive Jonathan Serbin to launch a new Hong Kong–based music label called Pacific Music Group. Their goal is simple: help Asian artists go global and give international artists a real way to enter Asia’s fast-growing music scene.

Pacific Music Group wants to discover new talent across Asia, help them grow, and bring their music to the world. The label will release music across pop, R&B, Hip-Hop, electronic, and more, signing artists from Japan, Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Asia is becoming one of the most important music regions in the world. K-pop dominates global charts, Bollywood is one of the most-streamed genres, and C-pop and Mandopop artists are expanding internationally. Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam often help songs go viral on TikTok. India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are also among the fastest-growing streaming markets. The founders say this makes it the perfect moment for a global label that starts in Asia.

Jonathan Serbin, who previously ran Warner Music Asia, says the shift is already happening.

“Asia is one of the most dynamic forces in music right now. We want a company that starts here but reaches the world,” Serbin said.

Serbin has worked with major Asian stars including Lay Zhang, Coco Lee, G.E.M., Eric Chou, and Jolin Tsai.

NE-YO, who has Chinese heritage, says the project means a lot to him personally.

“As someone of Chinese descent, I want to help lift up the next generation of Asian stars,” he said. “There’s so much talent in Asia. It deserves to be seen.”

NE-YO has toured across Asia many times and has written hits for Beyoncé, Rihanna, Usher, and others.

MC Jin, a pioneer for Asian Americans in Hip-Hop, will lead the label’s Hip-Hop division. He was the first Asian American solo rapper to sign to a major U.S. label and became known nationwide through BET’s 106 & Park.

“Hip-Hop helped me find my voice as a Chinese American,” Jin said. “There are so many Asian artists with powerful stories. We want to help share them with the world.”

Sonu Nigam, one of the most recognizable voices in India, says Asian artists today are ready for global audiences.

“There’s a real hunger to grow globally,” he said. “We want to help artists succeed at home and abroad.”

Nigam has performed in over 50 countries and remains one of India’s most-streamed singers.

The team chose Hong Kong as their headquarters because it connects East and West and sits at the center of most major Asian music markets. It’s also a short flight from Seoul, Tokyo, Mumbai, Singapore, Bangkok, and Taipei.

For decades, the music world mainly revolved around the U.S. and U.K. But the founders say that’s changing. Today, the Pacific — powered by K-pop, Bollywood, C-pop, and Southeast Asia’s rising artists — is becoming the new center of global music influence.

Pacific Music Group’s debut artists will be unveiled in the coming months, with initial music releases expected soon.